Acrimonious debate held: Trump, Biden hit campaign trail

Washington: US President Donald Trump and Joe Biden return to the campaign trail on Wednesday after a chaotic debate that allowed the 77-year-old Democratic candidate to rebuff Republican claims that he doesn’t have the stamina for the White House job.

Snap polls on the debate performances of the presidential candidates leaned towards Biden, who withstood a barrage of barbs from the 74-year-old Trump while delivering some of his own.

A CBS sampling of 1,039 likely voters who watched the televised debate held in Cleveland, Ohio, had Biden edging Trump by 48 percent to 41 percent – a margin similar to that of the national polls heading into the November 3 election.

But the overall winner – or loser in the case – was the 69 percent of those surveyed who said the unruly shoutfest simply left them “annoyed.”

“A hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a trainwreck,” said CNN host Jake Tapper, an assessment shared by many viewers and analysts. “That was the worst debate I have ever seen. “It was a disgrace and it’s primarily because of President Trump,” Tapper said.