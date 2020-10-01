close
Thu Oct 01, 2020
October 1, 2020

Helpless in zoos

Newspost

 
October 1, 2020

The Karachi Zoo should be shut down immediately. The way the animals are living in that place is horrible. Pakistani zoos are horrifying pictures of animal cruelty. Animals are in immense physical and mental torture. The authorities need to step up and take notice of the grim situation. These places must be closed indefinitely.

Alizeh Shah

Karachi

