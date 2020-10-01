Helpless in zoos

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Karachi Zoo should be shut down immediately. The way the animals are living in that place is horrible. Pakistani zoos are horrifying pictures of animal cruelty. Animals are in immense physical and mental torture. The authorities need to step up and take notice of the grim situation. These places must be closed indefinitely.
Alizeh Shah
Karachi