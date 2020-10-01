In Karachi, the people love to break the traffic rules. They don’t realise that their carelessness may put the lives of so many commuters at risk. Underage driving is one of the leading causes of fatal road accidents. Still, we can see minors riding their cars and motorcycles on busy roads without any fears.

Also, many drivers openly violate the one-way traffic rule and are okay with wrong-way driving. The traffic authorities must look into this issue. If the people are made to follow the traffic rules, the number of fatal road accidents in the country may decrease.

Muhammad Haider

Karachi