Licences of 3 flourmills cancelled in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department has cancelled the license and wheat quota of at least three flourmills in the provincial metropolis for violating the Food Act. The senior officials of the Food Department directly supervise the supply of flour.

On Wednesday, Assistant Controller Tasbeehullah visited flourmills in different areas of the provincial metropolis along with Rationing Controller Aftab Umer on the directives of Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Food Mian Khaliqur Rahman. Flour quality and supply mechanism were properly checked during the visits. A number of flourmills were found violating the Food Act.

Their licenses and grain quota were cancelled, an official of the department told The News. According to Aftab Umer, the officials of the department were conducting random visits to different areas of the provincial metropolis to check provision of flour to people under official quota. The officials were directly supervising supply of flour to the people, he said. The official said every step was being taken to provide relief to the people. He warned the flourmills owners and dealers to ensure implementation of govt policies or else their businesses would be sealed.