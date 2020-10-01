Protest continues against arrest of Editor-in-Chief

PESHAWAR: The members of the journalist community on Wednesday continued their protest against the arrest of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his immediate release.

They converged on the lawn outside the offices of Daily Jang, The News and Geo News and voiced resentment at the arrest.

The protesters carrying banners and placards chanted slogans against the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and the government policies.

Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Nisar Mahmood, Sabz Ali Shah, Ihtesham Toru, Qaiser Khan, Amjad Safi, Sardar Imdad Ali Qazalbash, Raham Dil and others spoke on the occasion.

They slammed the government for arresting Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on cooked-up charges and putting pressure on his media group.

The speakers lamented that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was arrested on March 12 and remained behind bars for the last 203 days.

They pointed out that the government was following a hostile policy against the free media, adding the arrest of the Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was meant to bring his media group under pressure.

The speakers criticised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for taking action against the opposition parties and independent media intentionally.

They alleged that the NAB had failed to act against the ruling party figures who were allegedly involved in mega corruption scandals.

The speakers asked why no action was taken in wheat flour, sugar crises, Malam Jabba land, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit scams? They demanded the Supreme Court of Pakistan take notice of the case and provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.