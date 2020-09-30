SEZs to bring about industrial revolution, says Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed the officers concerned to give practical shape to economic zones project without any delay as making Punjab an industrial hub was his mission.

He was presiding over a meeting in his office here to review progress on the establishment of special economic zones. Secretary industries department briefed the participants about the establishment of special economic zones and industrial estates.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the process of approval for establishing nine economic zones was completed and practical steps were in process. He said that economic zones would not only usher in the industrial revolution but would also create more than 1.7 million job opportunities, adding that more than Rs807 billion investment was expected in the economic zones.

Usman Buzdar said that the investors’ interest in purchasing industrial plots was an encouraging step. He disclosed that Bahawalpur industrial estate would soon be inaugurated while China-Pakistan special economic zone would be established along Raiwind Road over an area of 161.5 acres in collaboration with the private sector.

The CM expressed the satisfaction that the Industrial City Faisalabad, Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate and value-added special economic zone projects would promote trade and investment in the province.

Around Rs50 billion investment and 125,000 jobs were expected through Rahim Yar Khan Industrial Estate as the government would provide every possible incentive in special economic zones and industrial estates, CM added.

Provincial Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Adviser Dr Salman Shah, P&D Chairman, secretaries of C&W and finance departments and others attended the meeting.