Hot, dry spell continues

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot weather conditions was reported in the provincial metropolis here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. They predicted hot and dry weather over most parts of the country. However, light rain-thunderstorm is expected at few districts in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan during evening/night.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Dir 09, Drosh 08, Mirkhani 04, Chitral 03, Kalam 01, and Bagrote 01. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad, Rohri and Noorpurthal where mercury reached 39°C while in Lahore it was 36.4°C and minimum was 23.9°C.