close
Wed Sep 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
September 30, 2020

Angela Merkel seeks tougher virus rules

World

AFP
September 30, 2020

BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel will push on Tuesday for Germany’s 16 states to agree to tougher measures including alcohol bans or stricter mask requirements should coronavirus cases soar beyond a threshold as winter approaches.

With infection rates rising again since the summer, Merkel will stress at a meeting with state premiers later on Tuesday the importance of not risking another full-fledged lockdown across Germany like in mid-March.

Latest News

More From World