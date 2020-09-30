Angela Merkel seeks tougher virus rules

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel will push on Tuesday for Germany’s 16 states to agree to tougher measures including alcohol bans or stricter mask requirements should coronavirus cases soar beyond a threshold as winter approaches.
With infection rates rising again since the summer, Merkel will stress at a meeting with state premiers later on Tuesday the importance of not risking another full-fledged lockdown across Germany like in mid-March.