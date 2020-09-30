tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: A Paris fashion week show has called for the end to the “tyranny” of US President Donald Trump. American artist Sterling Ruby compared Trump to the racist Ku Klux Klan in his women’s Paris show called “Veil Flag”, in which a black model was draped in a distressed denim version of the Stars and Stripes.