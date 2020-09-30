SMBR to start visiting Patwar Khanas

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, would start visiting Patwar Khanas across the province from Thursday.

A press release issued here on Tuesday said the visits would be undertaken on the directives of the provincial government. Syed Zafar Ali Shah would start his visit to Patwar Khanas from Peshawar district after which these visits would be extended to other parts of the province. The purpose is to review public grievances related to Patwar Khanas and take steps accordingly. The visit schedule has been finalized and major steps are expected to be taken to address public grievances and dispel negative public perceptions about Patwar Khanas. The visit of SMBR would help keep the Patwar Khanas open to the public and ensure attendance of Patwaris so that the people have access to timely revenue services, the press release concluded.