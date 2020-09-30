close
Wed Sep 30, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2020

Management Committee named

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2020

ABBOTTABAD: Senior Vice-President Pakistan Squash Federation Air Marshal Amir Masood has appointed a five-member Management Committee for Jansher Khan Squash Complex Abbottabad for the smooth functioning of the complex.

The management committee includes Honourary Director Jansher Khan Squash Complex Air Commodore (Retd) Shahzada Khalid, Farasat Ghani as member coordination, Muhammad Ayaz Khan as member discipline, Shakir Hafeez as member events and Dr Shahbaz Sultan as member maintenance.

