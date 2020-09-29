Quality education stressed

ISLAMABAD: Prominent intellectual, former human rights adviser Dr Sardar Muhammad Tahir Tabassum President of the Institute of Peace and Development (INSPAD) has said that education and acquisition of sciences, culture and arts is a prophetic profession. Only through character building of the new generation can Pakistan be on the path of development.

He was talking to a delegation of Patriotic Association for Private Schools (PAPS) here on Monday. The delegation included Founder / Chairman Syed Arif Hassan, Co-Founder Mrs. Asia Hassan, and Co-Founder Dr. Kishwar Aqeel.

Sardar Tahir Tabassum said that uniformity in education system is very important; it is the responsibility of the government to keep an eye on inactive and unregistered organizations of private schools which are pursuing the interests of becoming monopolists.

He said, “Islamic identity, national culture, norms, traditions and Pakistaniat should be inculcated in the schools and respect for teachers is imperative.” “Love for Islam, Pakistan and army is part of our faith and no one can compromise on it,” he added.

He said that Syed Arif Hassan has made an effective planning for the solution of problems of private schools from the platform of PAPS which is a commendable initiative. INSPAD will cooperate and collaborate with the organization in all possible ways and will jointly organize training workshops and lecture series for teachers and students in near future.