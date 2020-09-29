HHRD water projects reach to one million beneficiaries

Islamabad:Country Director Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) Saleem Mansoori said that Water for Life (WFL) Programme of HHRD is working for providing clean drinking water to one million needy people across Pakistan, says a press release.

While talking in briefing held here, he said the programme was initiated after conducting a national level water conference on ‘Save Water Save Life.’Some 2,100 projects successfully completed under WFL Programme of HHRD and one million deserving and needy people are benefiting from these projects in remote areas Pakistan, mostly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He mentationed that the WFL programme of HHRD is contributing to the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of UN directly and this program provides sustainable drinking water solutions to deprive communities who have limited access to clean drinking water.

Mansoori said HHRD has approved 643 projects in all the provinces of Pakistan including Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the last year, some 222 clean water projects in KP, 145 in Baluchistan, 112 in Punjab, 106 in Sindh, 52 in Azad Kashmir, and 6 in Gilgit.

He further explains details of types of water projects and said that these water project 282 hand pumps (AHP), 150 submersible pumps with Water Storage Tank, 63 Gravity Water Supply Schemes (GWSS), 6 Reverse Osmosis (RO) and Ultra-Filtration Treatment Plants (UFT), as an Innovative project 56 Solar Powered Drinking Water Solution - (SPDWS) and 86 Water Well has been completed in deprived areas of the country.

The basic purpose of this program is to provide clean drinking water in deprived areas of Pakistan with a special focus on women, children, and people with disabilities and to control the water-borne diseases and improve their health and livelihoods he added.