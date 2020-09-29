close
Tue Sep 29, 2020
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2020

Hot, humid forecast

Lahore

Hot and humid weather continued to prevail in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Kalam and Drosh 06mm, Dir 03mm, Parachinar and Mirkhani 01mm and Bagrote 02mm. Monday's maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu where mercury reached 40°C while in Lahore, it was 35.3°C and minimum was 24.2°C.

