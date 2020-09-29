Former MQM worker shot dead

A former worker of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, who was also an employee of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), was gunned down in an act of target killing in District Central on Monday.

The incident took place near the Rangers Headquarters within the limits of the Gulbahar police station in Nazimabad No. 2. Rescuers reached the scene and rushed the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. He has been identified as 42-year-old Adil, son of Zameer. According to SHO Arshad Hussain, the victim was a resident of the Gulbahar area and was also associated with the property business.

Cylinder blast

A man lost his life in a cylinder explosion at a tyre puncture repair shop in Malir. Police said the cylinder exploded apparently due to air pressure, killing a man, Wasi Rizvi, and wounding shop owner, Abdul Raheem. Rescuers and police transported the body to Jinnah Hospital.

10 motorcycle ‘thieves’

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) claimed to have arrested 10 suspected motorcycle thieves. According to a spokesperson for the AVLC, the suspects were arrested during raids conducted in Baldia Town, New Karachi and Bin Qasim for being involved in snatching and stealing motorcycles. Five motorcycles and a pistol were recovered from their possession.

The suspects were identified as Arshad, Khalid, Ali, Ahmed, Kamran Arif, Naveed Ghulam Rasool, Abdul Sattar, Hubdar Ali, Pathan Gul Hassan, Umed Ali and Mubarak Gulsher. The men were habitual motorcycle lifters and used to sell the stolen two-wheelers in Balochistan, but they had been arrested for the first time, the AVLC spokesperson said.