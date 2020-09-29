Repair the road

The section of the motorway leading from Ghazi Interchange to Tarbela Dam is in a bad shape for a long time. Besides leading to the country’s largest dam, the road also leads to the prestigious Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIKI) near Topi. The main problem that commuters face is the standing rainwater.

To resolve this issue, the authorities have to build small channels to allow seasonal rainwater to pass. Heavy vehicles carrying different raw materials for the dam travel on the road. However, it is heartening to see that some people have taken up the job to repair the portion of the road on a self-help basis. It is highly disappointing to see that the road that was built for heavy vehicles is in a state of disrepair.

Dr Sajid Iqbal

Lahore