PTI says arrest of Shahbaz Sharif according to law

MULTAN: Provincial Parliamentary Secretary f\or Information Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi has said that Opposition Leader Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif is arrested in a money laundering case according to law.

Talking to journalists here on Monday, he said that the country’s institutions were following the rule of law and working freely without any political pressure. Nadeem Qureshi said that all the corruption and money laundering cases filed against Shahbaz Sharif were before the PTI government.

The PTI did not file a single case and this was the time for Shahbaz Sharif to answer to his all deeds, he added. He said that the corrupt mafia would fail to get any relief and NRO from the government. The PTI government had given a free hand to the NAB to conduct accountability on merit and without pressure, he added.

Roomi elected DGKCCI president unopposed: Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi has been elected unopposed as president of the Dera Ghazi Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry for 2020-21.

Muhammad Latif Khan and Muhammad Zahid had been elected SVP and VP respectively. Similarly, 26 members of the executive committee were also elected unopposed. It is pertinent to mention here that the DGK chamber was the only institution in the province, which lacks a building, space for offices and other activities in the hometown of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The district was connected with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor but its chamber had lacked the office building.

Talking to journalists, Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi demanded the chief minister allocate a piece of land for the establishment of the chamber building and offices. He said that establishment of the chamber building was his top most priority so that local industrialists could participate in the business activities.

Roomi thanked the DGKCCI members for reposing their trust in his leadership to assume the office of president for the third time. He said the Dera Ghazi Khan was his second home in South Punjab and people of the district were serving on their different projects and they were playing a key role in alleviation of unemployment in the area.

The DGKCCI members paid a rich tribute to Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi for serving the social sector untiringly. They said that he had served as Punjab Minister for Industries and DGKCCI president twice. He had also served as caretaker Punjab Minister for Industries, President of Chamber of Commerce & Industry Multan, Chairman of Multan Dry port Trust(MDPT) and Chairman of Board of Directors of Nishtar Medical College, Hospital Multan.