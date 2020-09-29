Funds sought for Shinkiari girls college

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
People of Shinkiari have demanded the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to release Rs300 million funds for the construction of a degree college for girls.
“Mostly girl students of Shinkiari and even the entire Baffa-Pakhal abandon education following the matriculation as there is not a single college for girls in the entire tehsil,” Mohammad Fahim told reporters in Shinkiari on Monday.
A group of people, led by one Fahim, told reporters that the government had sanctioned Rs300 million for the land acquisition and construction of the college in Shinkiari almost a decade ago but those funds were reportedly diverted to somewhere else by the government.
“A committee constituted by the then government to select a piece of land for the college building has completed its task but the government is yet to release the money meant for it,” he said.