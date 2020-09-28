Digitalisation work underway: Zain

MULTAN: Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi Sunday said the government is working on digitalisation to put country on smooth progress and prosperity as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.Talking to reporters after inauguration of ‘Car-first’ regional office in Multan, he said the future of the country is in Information Technology.

He hailed the Car-first for introducing latest technology for sale and purchase of vehicles and termed it positive step towards country's economy. He said that we have to make the economy of the counry documented. He said tax sector is emerging sector in the country and expressed hope that Car-first’s use of latest technology will help for transparent tax transaction.

He said car-first has taken positive step and we should support them and hoped that they would also expand it further in other cities of south Punjab. CEO Car-first Raja Murad Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

weather forecast: Local Met office Sunday forecast hot and dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperature is recorded as 37.0 degrees centigrade and 24.6 degrees centigrade, respectively. The humidity was recorded 77 per cent at 8 am and 36 per cent at 5 pm..