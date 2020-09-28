tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident on Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway near Nooriabad.
The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies, condoled with bereaved family members and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured. He said that all sympathies of the Punjab government were with the victims’ families.