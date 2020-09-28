close
Mon Sep 28, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2020

grieved

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2020

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident on Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway near Nooriabad.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies, condoled with bereaved family members and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured. He said that all sympathies of the Punjab government were with the victims’ families.

