September 28, 2020
BR
Bureau report
September 28, 2020

Kidnapped lawyer recovered, two arrested

PESHAWAR: The police in Sarband have recovered a kidnapped lawyer and arrested two alleged kidnappers, officials said on Sunday.

The superintendent of police (SP), Saddar, Abdul Salam Khalid, told reporters that Imran Advocate was kidnapped a few days back and over a land dispute. He added that police was informed about the missing of the lawyer after which an investigation was launched.

The SP said police on Sunday recovered the lawyer and arrested two alleged kidnappers Saida Gul and Ghani. He added that the two parties had a dispute over a plot of land after which the lawyer was kidnapped by the two alleged kidnappers.

