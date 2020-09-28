close
Mon Sep 28, 2020
Human skulls, bones found in Karachi’s Defence

OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2020

KARACHI: Two human skulls and a few bones were found near the Akhtar Colony area within the limits of Defence police station on Sunday. Police found them after the locals informed them. According to Defence police station SHO Muhammad Ali Niazi, two skulls and a few bones were found from the garbage dump in the area. He added it seemed that the skulls and bones were too old and were dumped by the medical students. Further investigation was underway.

