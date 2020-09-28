Six more die from coronavirus

Six more patients have died from the novel coronavirus, while new 215 cases emerged when 9,700 samples were conducted in Sindh.

The province’s death toll from the viral disease had reached 2,492, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily COVID-19 situation on Sunday. The total number of coronavirus patients had reached 136,017, of whom 129,753 or 95.4 per cent had defeated the virus, including 207 who recovered last night, he said.

So far, he added, 139,161 tests had been conducted which detected 136,017 cases all over Sindh, constituting a 10 per cent overall detection rate. According to him, 3,772 patients are currently under treatment: 3,493 are in home isolation, six at isolation centres and 273 at hospitals.

He said the condition of 158 patients was, including 19 who had been on life support. Of the 251 new cases, 185 were detected from Karachi: 67 from District East, 52 from District South, 27 from District Central, 23 from Korangi, nine from Malir and seven from District West.

Hyderabad and Badin have reported seven cases each, Jacobabad five, Jamshoro four, Dadu three, Larkana and Tando Allahayar two each, Ghotki, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sujawal and Sukkur one each.