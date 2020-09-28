tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The education sector of Pakistan has been facing a lot of issues. The country offers low quality education to its citizens. Our government needs to understand that quality education is essential for growth.
Private education institutions across the country are more interested in making huge profits. Other countries are a million years ahead because they invested in the education sector.
Seema Shakeel
Turbat