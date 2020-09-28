No development

Previous governments took large loans to set up projects that didn’t have any payback capability. It is surprising to note that Pakistan never learns anything from self-reliant countries such as China. Expensive non-developmental projects have pushed the country in foreign debt trap.

We must try to start development projects which we can manage independently with some foreign assistance, if required. We must work towards becoming self reliance in as many fields as possible.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi