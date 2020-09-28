Protests or nothing at all

Opposition parties’ decision to launch the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) under which a series of protests will be held against the incumbent PTI-led government is justified and logical. Since the formation of the government, false cases of corruption and money laundering were lodged against opposition members, giving clean chit to those sitting around PM Imran Khan and supporting his government. Lawmakers from the opposition are being dragged from one court to another without a single proof of corruption against them. NAB is also targeting only those who are affiliated with opposition parties. The sugar scandal was deliberately ignored for the alleged involvement of PTI stalwarts like Jahangir Tareen and some other cabinet members.

Also, it seems that opposition parties have no value in parliament as they have been kept away from the legislation process. The major opposition parties also have some reservations about the results of the 2018 elections that led to the formation of the Imran-led fragile federal government. The prime minister had promised that he would open up as many constituencies as the opposition wanted to remove their doubts. Later, he broke his promise. The federal government has also completely failed to provide any relief to the common man. Because of a faltering economy, prices of essential commodities are increasing every day, which have made the life of the common man extremely miserable. In such circumstances, opposition parties should take the route of protest and get their problems resolved, instead of moving from pillar to post.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai