Boy dies after falling from tree

MANSEHRA: A young boy died after falling from a tree in Khanian area of Kaghan valley on Sunday.

Mohammad Nadeem, 15, was removing walnuts from a tree when he suddenly fell on the ground.

The locals rushed to the scene and shifted him to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Also in the day, Upper Kohistan District Police Officer Arif Javed said the police were vigilant to foil the designs of the outlaws in the district.

“The crime rate in our district is much less than that of other districts and a reason for this is people’s cooperation with the law enforcers,” Javed told a public forum in Shitial area.

“We have launched a crackdown against outlaws wanted in murder and attempted murder cases in the district,” said Javed.