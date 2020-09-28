Kidnapped lawyer recovered

PESHAWAR: The police in Sarband have recovered a kidnapped lawyer and arrested two alleged kidnappers, officials said on Sunday. SP Saddar Abdul Salam Khalid, told reporters that Imran was kidnapped a few days back over a land dispute.

He added that police were informed about the missing of the lawyer after which an investigation was launched. The SP said police on Sunday recovered the lawyer and arrested two alleged kidnappers Saida Gul and Ghani.He added that the two parties had a dispute over a plot of land after which the lawyer was kidnapped by the two alleged kidnappers.