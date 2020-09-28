Protest continues against arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

PESHAWAR: The journalists continued the protest against the arrest of the Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on Sunday and sought his immediate release.

They gathered outside the offices of Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV to register anger at the illegal incarceration. The protesters were carrying banners and placards. They raised slogans against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and in support of press freedom.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Sardar Imdad Ali Qazalbash, Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Sabz Ali Shah, Qaiser Khan, Nasreen Jabeen, Rasool Dawar, Shah Zaman, Ansar Abbas, Raham Dil and others. The speakers were critical of the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and his detention for the last over six months. They said the PTI government had arrested Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on false charges on March 12 and continued to be interned for the last 200 days.

The protesters said the Jang Group chief had been arrested to force the independent media into submission and warn other media houses to quit objective reporting. They criticized the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for victimizing opposition and independent media. The speakers lamented that the anti-graft body was highly biased and reluctant to take any action against the PTI members allegedly involved in corrupt practices.

They dared NAB to move against those involved in wheat flour, sugar crises, Malam Jabba land, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit scandals.