Youth urged to benefit from loan facilities

LALAMUSA: Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Saturday urged the youth to avail Rs 100 billion loan facilities announced under Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Addressing a function held at Gujrat Chamber of Commerce in connection with cheque distribution programme, Dar said loans ranging from Rs 100,000 to Rs 1,000,000 will be provided to youths on personal guarantee. He said the Kamyab Jawan Program targets the SME sector because it can provide employment opportunities to jobless people.

He said there are three phases of Kamyab Jawan Programme. He said youths have been given loans to the tune of Rs. 5.9 billion so far without any interference of political people.

Dar said three banks were functioning for this purpose but now 18 banks are also including in it. He said 100,000 people have been imparted technical education, adding that he will cooperate at federal and provincial level for establishing Industrial State-II in Gujrat.