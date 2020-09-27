Rain forecast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thunderstorm in federal capital during next 24 hours.
Very hot weather has been predicted in few Southern parts, however, rain and wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and surrounding areas.
Rainfall (mm) recorded in Punjab: Attock 11, Murree 06, Islamabad (Saidpur 03, Golra 02, Zero point, Airport 01), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 05, Lower Dir, Mir Khani 04, Peshawar City, Takht Bai 01, and Kashmir: Rawalakot 03. Maximum temperature’s recorded (°C): Shaheed Benazirabad 42°C, Turbat, Dadu 41°C and Rahim Yar Khan 40°C.