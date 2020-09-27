Prolonged power outages expose Iesco performance

Rawalpindi : The consumers of several areas of city and cantonment board have been perturbed over the prolonged power outages badly exposing the performance of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) in the region.

Localities falling in Tariqabad, Adiala, Jhanda Chichi, Garibabad, Gulistan Colony, Lalkurti, Girja, Chakra, Soan, Sadiqabad, Naik Alam, Chah Sultan divisions and several other localities are the most affected areas where consumers are continuously facing prolonged power outages.

Poor maintenance system is blamed to be the main reason behind prolonged outages, power fluctuations, tripping and low voltage.

Although, the power regulator National Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) in past had levied a fine of Rs4 million on Islamabad Electric Supply Company ( Iesco) for its failure to comply with the performance standards but in vain.

On Thursday night (September 24) once again, the residents of Adiala Sub Division faced complete power blackout from 2:00 pm till 9:30 pm Friday (September 25). Some of the senior officials of Islamabad Electric Supply Company ( Iesco) were literally unaware of the prolonged power breakdown while some of them claimed that 11-KV pylon had fallen down besides, 502 and Adiala grid stations had had developed a major fault. Islamabad Electric Supply Company ( Iesco) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chaudhry Shahid Iqbal was also unaware about prolonged power breakdown here at Adiala Sub Division. But after sometime he said that problem will be resolved soon. He told ‘The News’ that he is directing concerned officials to restore electricity in all areas.

Islamabad Electric Supply Company ( Iesco) Executive Engineer (XEN) Tariqabad Chaudhary Kamran Aftab told ‘The News’ that there was a major fault in 502 and Adiala grid stations therefore consumers facing prolonged power blackout. “We are trying to rectify faults to restore electricity in all areas very soon,” he claimed.

It is worth mentioning here that major technical fault appears in 502 grid station and Adiala grid station at least once in a week and consumers face 8 to 10 hours power breakdown and shutdowns.

Similarly, some two weeks back, the consumers of Lalkurti faced prolonged power blackout of over 20 hours and the authorities concerned failed to resolve the issue. Similarly a pylon had fallen along Soan River suspending power to the areas connected with it.

The consumers of affected areas faced prolonged power shutdowns in the name of maintenance work. Now the winter season is coming, the concerned department will once again start prolonged power shutdowns in the name of maintenance.

The prolonged power blackouts particularly during night have also led to rise in street crimes. The helpless consumers have appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of the issue and order its redressal.