Four PU students awarded PhDs

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD to four of its students.

Muhammad Awab us Sibtain, son of Munawar Abbas Qamar, has been awarded PhD in the subject of Sociology after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Breaking the Glass Ceiling-Participation of Slum Dwellers in Higher Education’, Atiq-ur-Rehman, son of, Maqbool Ahmad in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutical Chemistry) after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Analytical and Biological Investigations of Extracts of Aerial Parts of Fagonia Indica Burm.f.’, Nafeesa Batool, daughter of Syed Mukhtar Hussain Shah, in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Biogas Production from Food Wastes and its Cyanobacterial Purification to Methane’ and Memoona Khan, daughter of Muhammad Khan, in the subject of Botany after approval of her thesis entitled ‘A Taxonomic and Phylogenetic Study of Lichens from Some Areas of Pakistan’.