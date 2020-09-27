close
Sun Sep 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
September 27, 2020

Marriage halls

Newspost

 
September 27, 2020

The government allowed marriage halls to reopen. These venues will have to follow SOPs under which the people will be strictly prohibited from shaking hands and hugging each other. Also, no one will be allowed to enter the venue without masks. A few days ago, I attended a wedding ceremony in Lahore.

I got disappointed because the situation is totally opposite. No one followed social distancing measures. The people took off their masks as soon as they entered the wedding hall. Even though the government issued SOPs, it didn’t take any action to check whether wedding venues were following them.

Saman Amjad

Sheikhupura

Latest News

More From Newspost