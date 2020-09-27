Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed – virtually – the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, being held under special pandemic rules in New York, with strong words. He primarily directed his focus, as most of us had expected, towards India and the ongoing policy of the Narendra Modi government. Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke about the atrocities in Kashmir and urged the world to raise a strong voice against what is happening in the occupied territory. He said that without the world’s help the Kashmiris will continue to suffer. Khan also spoke about the racism directed against Muslims in India and the difficulties caused by this. He said that the RSS, backed by the ruling party, stands responsible for these outrages.

The words are important because they show that Pakistan is not willing to accept India’s position without a strike back. India has year after year accused Pakistan of terrorism. It is time Islamabad spoke out given what is happening in India, and voiced its thoughts directly and clearly. Imran Khan chose to do so, and this is welcome. Aside from India and the happenings there, which include increasing hostility towards Pakistan, Imran Khan also spoke on Palestine, and said that his country would not give up defending the rights of Palestinians or their struggle. These words come at a time when more and more Muslim countries, including the UAE and Bahrain have signed normalization agreements with Israel in Washington. Such agreements divide the Muslim world and show a lack of unity. This lack of unity has let down the Palestinians in the past. It is letting down the Kashmiris today. Imran Khan made this quite clear in his firmly worded address. We hope that his words will have an impact. Certainly, the UN needs to take heed of them given that it has in a number of resolutions, guaranteed the safety and integrity of Kashmir. It now needs to act on these resolutions. Pakistan has refused to give up its resolve to fight on behalf of the Kashmiri people. It is continuing to do so despite the odds and despite what seems to be a lack of interest for the rest of the world.

The speech by Imran Khan was strong and did not mince any words. We hope that it will be heard in New Delhi and in other capitals so that together the world can act to change the atrocities being committed by India in Kashmir as well as in India against minority communities, and prepare to create a region that is more peaceful and more harmonious not just for the sake of the people who live there but also for the rest of the world.