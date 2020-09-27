The government allowed marriage halls to reopen. These venues will have to follow SOPs under which the people will be strictly prohibited from shaking hands and hugging each other. Also, no one will be allowed to enter the venue without masks. A few days ago, I attended a wedding ceremony in Lahore.

I got disappointed because the situation is totally opposite. No one followed social distancing measures. The people took off their masks as soon as they entered the wedding hall. Even though the government issued SOPs, it didn’t take any action to check whether wedding venues were following them.

Saman Amjad

Sheikhupura