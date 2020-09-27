Computerised driving licence branch inaugurated

MANSEHRA: Deputy Inspector General for Hazara Police Qazi Jamilur Rehman inaugurated the computerised driving license branch in Oghi tehsil of the district on Saturday.

“Computerised driving license branches are being inaugurated and more traffic wardens inducted in order to address traffic issues in Hazara,” he told the inaugural ceremony in Oghi.

He said that soon a patrolling vehicle would also be provided to Oghi police.

“I have ordered the district police officer to hold seminars, walks and other such programmes to sensitise people about the traffic rules,” he added.

The DIG said that the computerised traffic license branch would not only benefit people of Oghi but also other parts of the district.

He also gave away cash and other prizes to officers and policemen who busted a gang of interprovincial car lifters earlier this month.

Wapda’s rest house auctioned: The Privatisation Commission has auctioned a rest house of Wapda in Batakundi area of Kaghan valley at Rs72 million.

Five companies had registered with the privatisation commissioner for the purchase of the rest house stretching over an area of six kanal and 8-Marla. The representatives of the commission and Wapda were present on the occasion and monitored the entire process. The auction of the rest house started from Rs22 million and ended following a successful bidding of Rs72 million.

“We have started auctioning the government assets after an interval of seven years,” Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, Director General for Auction Committee of the Ministry of the Privatisation Department told reporters. He said that extra assets of public sector departments facing financial crunch were being sold at auction. He said that according to the federal cabinet’s decision made in 2019, 90 per cent of the money received from the auction would be used for paying the debt.