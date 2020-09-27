Demand renewed for release of Editor-in-Chief

PESHAWAR: Condemning the curbs on media, the journalists on Saturday renewed the demand for the release of the Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. Carrying banners and placards, the journalists gathered at the lawn outside the offices of The News, Geo TV and Daily Jang to record the protest. Speaking on the occasion, the protesting journalists, Daily Jang Peshawar Resident Editor Arshad Aziz Malik and others asked the chief justice of the Supreme Court to take notice of the arrest and illegal detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. They alleged that the government was trying to silence the media. They vowed that the journalists would continue to perform their professional duty without any pressure.The said that it was an injustice that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was arrested in connection with a 34-year-old property case, which showed that the rulers wanted to rein in the media. The journalists renewed their avowed commitment to give credible information to the people, which was their constitutional right.