Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol

WASHINGTON: Commemorations are set to begin Friday honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the U.S. Capitol, the first woman in American history to lie in state at the domed building, capping days of commemoration of her extraordinary life.

Mourners are paying tribute to Ginsburg, who died last week at age 87, as her casket was on public view at the court’s iconic steps. It made the short procession across the street Friday morning for the private Capitol ceremony with elected officials, family and other invited guests amid virus social distancing restrictions.