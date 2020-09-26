Students urged to remain away from drugs, amateur driving

Islamabad: Islamabad Police officials Friday urged the students to demonstrate responsible attitude and remain away from the unlawful practices like use of drugs, smoking and amateur driving.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh along with DSP Ghulam Muhammad Baqir visited the Islamabad Model College for Boys Sector I-10/2 under Public Relation and Educational Programme. They met with the students and shared the safety tips against COVID-19 virus.

The students were also briefed about the various wings of police as well their functioning and also efforts of the force to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

The female cops and police officers from Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Bomb Disposal Squad, Islamabad Traffic Police, Special Branch, police stations were also present on the occasion.