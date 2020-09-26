Man caught attempting to dump minor boy’s body after raping him

A young man was arrested on Friday when he was attempting to dump the body of a minor boy whom he had subjected to rape.

Twenty-year-old Samiullah, son of Ahsanullah, belonging to the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was caught while he was trying to dump the body of an eight-year-old boy in Shafiq Colony within the jurisdiction of the Federal B Industrial Area police station.

“A mob caught him while he was attempting to dump the body of the boy wrapped in a piece of cloth,” confirmed Federal B Industrial Area DSP Naeem Khan while talking to The News. “Initially, he [suspect] tried to defend himself saying that he found the body and was searching for the boy’s family.”

However, a crowd gathered at the spot and started beating him. Soon, a heavy contingent of law enforcers arrived at the scene and took the suspect to the police station, where police investigators interrogated the suspect.

“The suspect is also a former neighbour of the victim,” said DSP Naeem Khan. “He has also confessed to raping other children, including the victim’s elder brother, in the past.” Samiullah was said to have also admitted strangulating the boy to death while he was sexually assaulting him.

The body was then taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where doctors, sharing the initial findings, confirmed the boy was sexually assaulted. The police officials are awaiting the final chemical examination report.

The family and residents of the area staged a protest at Shafiq Morr and demanded publically hanging the culprit. The protest caused a massive traffic jam in the area. However, a heavy contingent of the law enforces then calmed the protesters down and assured them of their full cooperation. Police said the boy’s father was a labourer and hailed from Kohat. The police have registered a case on behalf of victim’s father.