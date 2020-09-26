close
Sat Sep 26, 2020
September 26, 2020

Japan to ease virus entry restrictions

World

TOKYO: Japan will ease strict coronavirus border restrictions from October to allow more foreign nationals to enter, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday. The country banned entry for most foreigners this year in the wake of the pandemic, but has been negotiating the gradual resumption of cross-border business travel. “We will resume travel for all people -- whether Japanese or foreigners -- as much as possible, but excluding tourists, from next month,” Suga said at a government coronavirus meeting.

