Drug addiction

In Peshawar, the number of drug addicts is increasing. Everywhere you look, you will see drug addicts lying on their back on a footpath or under the bridge, or sitting in groups and passing needles to each other. Many homeless drug addicts live near the area where their supplier resides. This helps them to get access to drugs with ease. The police authorities can launch an operation against the suppliers by keeping an eye on drug addicts.

Once the suppliers are caught and punished, the problem of substance abuse can be dealt with. The authorities should add a new feature on the Pakistan Citizen Portal app, where citizens can send locations of drug addicts in their cities, so that the relevant authorities can catch the suppliers.

Muhammad Baseer Khan

Peshawar