Boy, 8, among two wounded in Indian LoC firing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Two civilians, among them an eight-year old boy, were injured on Friday as Indian army troops resorted to unprovoked firing at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Baroh sector targeting the civilian population.
It was the 2,340th ceasefire violation by the Indian army troops in 2020, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.