Sat Sep 26, 2020
September 26, 2020

Boy, 8, among two wounded in Indian LoC firing

September 26, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Two civilians, among them an eight-year old boy, were injured on Friday as Indian army troops resorted to unprovoked firing at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Baroh sector targeting the civilian population.

It was the 2,340th ceasefire violation by the Indian army troops in 2020, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

