Senate panel for Parliament’s role in judges’ accountability

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Special Committee on Law Reforms in its meeting Thursday decided to seek views from the Ministry of Law and Justice and other relevant stakeholders on the possibility of amendment in the Constitution of Pakistan to change existing mechanism for the accountability of judges of superior courts.

A mechanism, the committee noted, as was found in Article of the Constitution, with the one which is more open, effective and involves the Majlis-e-Shoora ( Parliament), in the light of best international practices.

Senators present during the meeting gave their point of view on the issue, and later on agreed to adopt a mechanism for consultations with all the stakeholders to make solid recommendations.

Members emphasised the need that a mechanism exists and several have been adopted by different countries. They underscored the need for benefiting from the international best practices and that there is a need to strengthen the checks and balance mechanisms in the light of Article 175(A), 209 of the Constitution.