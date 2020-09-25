PM satisfied with better deal on Lahore Metro Project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday expressed satisfaction over the better agreement reached by the Punjab government regarding Lahore Metro Project and said that the present government was committed to ensuring transparent agreements and proper utilisation of every penny of the people.

This he observed while presiding over the weekly meeting of the National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction and Development here.

The past government had done agreement regarding metro bus Rs364 per kilometer while despite increase in dollar value, the agreement now has been done costing Rs304 per kilometer and hence Rs60 has been saved; as a result of it, Rs287 million per year and Rs2.29 billion would be saved in eight years.

The meeting was attended by Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz, Special Assistant Malik Amin Aslam, governor Sindh Imran Ismail, special assistants Lt. Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Dr Shahbaz Gill, Governor SBP Reza Baqir, Chairman New Pakistan Housing Authority Lt. Gen (R) Anwar Ali Haider and other senior officers through video link of chief secretary.

The CDA chairman briefed the prime minister on the ongoing development projects in the federal capital territory, the last two auctions, the progress made in rescheduling the Islamabad Master Plan and the steps taken to promote construction activities and automation.

Regarding the completed projects, it was informed that Park Enclave Bridge, Burma Bridge, G-7, G-8 Underpass project and various bridges for pedestrians and construction of additional blocks in the Capital Hospital have been completed.

The chief secretary Sindh said that 19 construction projects on 3.8 million square feet have been approved while the process of approving construction projects on 4.2 million square feet is under consideration.

The chief secretary Punjab said that construction projects on 7.49 million square feet have been approved while the approval process for 12.07 million square feet construction projects is under consideration which will be completed within the stipulated time.