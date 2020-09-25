13 die in different incidents across Sindh

SUKKUR: As many as 13 people died in different incidents across Sindh including four murders in Khairpur and Nawabshah.

A property dispute prompted Ahmed Ali to murder his uncle Liquat Ali in village Mitha Khan Khoso, Doulatpur, Nawabshah. In Kot Digi, Khairpur, Shoukat Shah shot and killed his wife Mst Rehana over Karo Kari. The Kot Digi police have so far failed to arrest the accused. The body of Ali Gul Bozdar, bearing torture marks, was recovered from a banana orchard in Ranipur. Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the murder and establishing the identity of the killer. Also in Ranipur, the body of Zulfiqar Bhutto was recovered. No information was available about the circumstances of his death as the police were gathering evidence from the spot.

Meanwhile, four people were electrocuted in different cities of the province. Three of them died while trying to revive defective electric motors. Imtiaz Bajkani was electrocuted in Tanghwani, while Safdar Shah died in Gharo and Shahzad Khoso in Nabi Sir Road, Umerkot. Alam Kolhi died instantly when he was working on a power pylon in Kunri.

Tragically, five people also drowned in Chohar Jamali and Dad canals. Most of the canals these days are witnessing strong currents due to the flood and rain season and swimming is considered dangerous.

Three of the victims were visiting Darghah Shah Yaqeen from Hijrat Colony, Karachi. After paying respects at the shrine, some of the family members went for a swim in a Chohar Jamali canal near district Thatta. But three of them including Ghulam Hussain and two children Owias and Faizan drowned. Their bodies were located after three hour long search by the local divers. A boy Fahim Brohi drowned while swimming in a canal in Saeedabad, while Farooq Ahmad died during a swim at Dad Wah.