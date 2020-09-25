Rawalpindi : Senior leader PTI and Central Deputy Secretary Information Amir Mughal met Chairman Food Authority and Member Punjab Assembly Umar Butt in his office. On this occasion, Umar Tanveer Butt said that Imran Khan and in Usman Buzdar’s new Punjab, there is no room for the mafia. Responsible for protecting public health. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the Punjab Food Authority is becoming a modern institution. Now no one is allowed to play with the lives of the people. Protecting public health is our mission. Food Authority staff are working day and night to protect the public, says a press release.

Food Authority Punjab has set up mobile country testing laboratories and bike squads across Punjab. In the last two years, 1.2 million food points have been raided and 800,000 units have been warned and 17,000 units have been sealed. In the last two years, about 190,000 ghee, salt and water plants have been raided and about 17,000 fines have been levied and about 2,800 have been sealed.