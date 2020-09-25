17 outlaws held

Islamabad: Islamabad Police have arrested17 persons during the last 24 hours in a crackdown on drug pushers and criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from them, the police spokesman.

Sabzi Mandi Police apprehended two drug peddlers namely Khadim and Sabbir and recovered 500 grams hashish and 415 grams heroin from them.

Shahzad Town Police arrested two accused, Ali Hasnain and Nadeem, for having 250 grams hashish and 302 grams heroin respectively.

Khana Police arrested Naseem Bacha and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Sihala Police arrested two accused Naeem and Jabran and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.