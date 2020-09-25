AVLC arrests three motorcycle thieves

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Karachi police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three motorcycle thieves. According to the spokesperson for the AVLC, Syed Areeb Raza, Hussain Raza and Bilal were arrested during a raid conducted in the Gulberg area for being involved in snatching and stealing motorcycles. Four motorcycles were recovered from their possession. Police said the suspects were habitual criminals. Cases have been registered against them while an investigation is under way.

‘Street criminals’ held

The Ferozabad police arrested two suspected street criminals. The suspects were identified as Atif and Daniyal while their companion, Rehan, managed to escape. The police said the suspects were involved in various cases of street crimes. A motorcycle, looted valuables and arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.